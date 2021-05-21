Atlantic City man charged in one shooting while in jail for another

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man, already in custody in an April shooting, is now charged for his role in a March shooting, police said Friday.
Tyquan McClarin-Lamar is being held in the Atlantic County jail after shooting a woman in April, police said in a news release.
On the morning of March 22, officers responded to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center after a 27-year-old man arrived in the emergency department with a gunshot wound. Detectives identified McClarin-Lamar in this shooting, as well, police said.
The victim's injuries were not life-threatening, police said.
For the March shooting, McClarin-Lamar was charged with attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and certain person not to possess a weapon.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.