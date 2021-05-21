 Skip to main content
Atlantic City man charged in one shooting while in jail for another
Atlantic City man charged in one shooting while in jail for another

Atlantic City Police Department

Atlantic City Police Department.

 DAVID DANZIS/Staff Writer

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man, already in custody in an April shooting, is now charged for his role in a March shooting, police said Friday.

Tyquan McClarin-Lamar is being held in the Atlantic County jail after shooting a woman in April, police said in a news release.

On the morning of March 22, officers responded to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center after a 27-year-old man arrived in the emergency department with a gunshot wound. Detectives identified McClarin-Lamar in this shooting, as well, police said.

The victim's injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

For the March shooting, McClarin-Lamar was charged with attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and certain person not to possess a weapon.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

Related to this story

