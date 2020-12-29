Atlantic City man charged in Monday night shooting

ATLANTIC CITY — A 28-year-old city man was arrested Monday night after staff at the city police’s Surveillance Center found footage of him allegedly shooting a handgun.
At 9:41 p.m., officers responded to an alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system in the 400 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard, according to a news release from city police. Officers there did not find any witnesses or evidence of gunfire.
However, personnel in the department’s Surveillance Center reviewed camera coverage from the area and found a man shooting a handgun, police said.
Less than an hour later, a man matching the description of the shooter came back to the area, according to the release. Surveillance Center personnel alerted patrol officers, and Officer La’Tray Butcher found Lamar Cherry.
Cherry threw a handgun to the ground as Butcher approached him, police said. He was taken into custody without incident.
He was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and certain person not to possess a weapon, and was remanded to the Atlantic County jail.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.