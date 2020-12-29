 Skip to main content
Atlantic City man charged in Monday night shooting
Atlantic City Police Car
Press archives

ATLANTIC CITY — A 28-year-old city man was arrested Monday night after staff at the city police’s Surveillance Center found footage of him allegedly shooting a handgun.

At 9:41 p.m., officers responded to an alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system in the 400 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard, according to a news release from city police. Officers there did not find any witnesses or evidence of gunfire.

However, personnel in the department’s Surveillance Center reviewed camera coverage from the area and found a man shooting a handgun, police said.

Less than an hour later, a man matching the description of the shooter came back to the area, according to the release. Surveillance Center personnel alerted patrol officers, and Officer La’Tray Butcher found Lamar Cherry.

Cherry threw a handgun to the ground as Butcher approached him, police said. He was taken into custody without incident.

He was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and certain person not to possess a weapon, and was remanded to the Atlantic County jail.

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

