Atlantic City man charged in May stabbing

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested and charged with attempted murder Friday after a May stabbing left another man hospitalized, police said Tuesday.
On May 27, officers responded to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Division to speak with a man who walked in with multiple stab wounds, police said. They learned that the victim, a 28-year-old man from the Rio Grande section of Middle Township, was stabbed during a fight on the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue.
During an investigation, Detective Dawn Riggs of the Criminal Investigations Section identified 26-year-old Daquan Cook as the person responsible, police said. Cook was located and arrested by Sergeant Richard Andrews less than 25 minutes after his warrant was received.
Cook was charged with attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He was taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
