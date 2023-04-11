ATLANTIC CITY — A city resident was arrested for allegedly shooting a Union County man in the resort late last month.
John Coles, 52, was located by officers in the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue recently. He is in the Atlantic County jail for shooting a 42-year-old Hillside resident on March 23, police said in a Monday news release.
Police did not say what day he was arrested.
Coles is charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and certain persons not to possess weapons.
Police initially were called to a report of gunfire at 1400 of Memorial Avenue at 8:20 a.m. on March 23, reaching the scene to find no gunshot victim.
Two days later, the 42-year-old victim walked into AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.