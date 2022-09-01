Atlantic City man charged in June stabbing death

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested Wednesday and charged in a stabbing death that occurred in June, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.
George Harrell, 32, is accused of stabbing Dwight Hutchinson in the first block of North Kentucky Avenue on June 5, the Prosecutor's Office said Thursday in a news release. Harrell was arrested almost three months later by the U.S. Marshals Service.
Harrell was charged with murder, felony murder, robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He is pending extradition from Philadelphia, the Prosecutor's Office said.
About 2:20 p.m. June 5, police responded to a 911 call for an unresponsive man, identified as Hutchinson, on North Kentucky Avenue. Hutchinson was found lying on the ground unresponsive, police said.
Medical personnel were unable to revive him, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. An autopsy determined Hutchinson died from a stab wound to the chest, and that his death was a homicide.
