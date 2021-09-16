 Skip to main content
Atlantic City man charged in August shooting
Atlantic City Police Department.

 DAVID DANZIS/Staff Writer

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man has been arrested for allegedly shooting two people last month, police said Thursday. 

Tyron Outlaw, 44, was charged Tuesday with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and certain person not to possess a weapon. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.

At 10:55 p.m. Aug. 18, officers responded to the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue for a report of a shooting, Lt. Kevin Fair said in a news release. Officers found evidence of gunfire but no victims when they arrived.

A short while later, two females, ages 52 and 16, arrived at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with gunshot wounds. Their injuries were not life-threatening, Fair said. 

The ensuing investigation led to the identification of Outlaw as a suspect, Fair said.

The U.S. Marshal Service's New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted in Outlaw's arrest.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

