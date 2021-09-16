Atlantic City man charged in August shooting

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man has been arrested for allegedly shooting two people last month, police said Thursday.
Tyron Outlaw, 44, was charged Tuesday with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and certain person not to possess a weapon. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.
At 10:55 p.m. Aug. 18, officers responded to the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue for a report of a shooting, Lt. Kevin Fair said in a news release. Officers found evidence of gunfire but no victims when they arrived.
A short while later, two females, ages 52 and 16, arrived at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with gunshot wounds. Their injuries were not life-threatening, Fair said.
The ensuing investigation led to the identification of Outlaw as a suspect, Fair said.
The U.S. Marshal Service's New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted in Outlaw's arrest.
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Molly Shelly
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.