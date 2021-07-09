Atlantic City man charged in 2020 fatal shooting after neighborhood dispute

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was charged with murder after a 2020 neighborhood dispute left a 32-year-old woman shot dead, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced Friday.

Maximo Santiago, 70, was charged with murder, possession of a weapon and certain persons not to have weapons as a result of the Sept. 12 incident, Tyner said. He was taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility shortly after, and remains in custody.

Around 11:24 a.m., on Sept. 12, city police officers responded to the 1500 block of Belfield Avenue for a report of a victim with a gunshot wound, Tyner said. The officers located Marketa E. Thorpe, a city resident, and she was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Division and pronounced dead.

A Sept. 13 autopsy determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the torso and the manner of death to be homicide, Tyner said. Santiago was then arrested.

