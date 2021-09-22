Atlantic City man charged for role in prison "hit squad"

An Atlantic City man was one of 11 people indicted as part of a "hit squad" within the prison system to commit assaults on behalf of the Latin Kings gang, Acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck announced Wednesday.
Kevin Washington, 32, also known as "King Jafi," was one of 10 members of the hit squad. He is charged with second-degree conspiracy, and he is one of nine also charged with first-degree gang criminality.
Frank Blake, 33, of Hillside, Union County, is the alleged leader of the Elizabeth chapter of the Almighty Latin King and Queen Nation street gang. He was initially charged in April with eight other alleged gang members, including Washington, who allegedly conspired to carry out assaults on behalf of the gang in the state prison system.
They were charged at the time with a brutal attack on an inmate in New Jersey State Prison in Trenton and a planned assault on another inmate in Northern State Prison in Newark that was prevented by the N.J. Department of Corrections.
On Sept. 14, the defendants were charged in four more vicious assaults in Trenton. They were charged along with two other alleged gang members.
Bruck detailed the alleged assaults, and Washington was involved in one that occurred between December and April. Blake allegedly conspired with and directed Washington and four others in planning an assault on an inmate at Northern State Prison in Newark. DOC investigators learned of the alleged plot and placed the targeted inmate in protective custody to prevent the assault.
“We will not tolerate gang-related violence in our state prisons,” Bruck said in a news release. “This indictment reaffirms our commitment to ensuring the safety of both inmates and correctional officers behind the prison walls. I am especially grateful to our Office of Public Integrity & Accountability and DOC’s Special Investigations Division for their partnership on this investigation.”
The 11 men charged with second-degree conspiracy are: Blake; Washington; Eduardo Lago, 28, of Newark; Robert Garcia, 25, of Carteret; William Figueroa, 27, of Hightstown; Alexander Chludzinski, 27, of Phillipsburg; Andy Reyes, 25, of Somerset; James Zarate, 33, of Randolph; Larry Cardona, 28, of Elizabeth; Maurice Diaz Young, 35, of Trenton; and Juan Colon, 53, of Trenton.
Blake, Diaz Young, Lago, Garcia, Chludzinski, Washington, Reyes, Zarate and Cardona are also charged with first-degree gang criminality. Blake is also charged with first-degree promoting organized street crime.
