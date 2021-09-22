Atlantic City man charged for role in prison "hit squad"

An Atlantic City man was one of 11 people indicted as part of a "hit squad" within the prison system to commit assaults on behalf of the Latin Kings gang, Acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck announced Wednesday.

Kevin Washington, 32, also known as "King Jafi," was one of 10 members of the hit squad. He is charged with second-degree conspiracy, and he is one of nine also charged with first-degree gang criminality.

Frank Blake, 33, of Hillside, Union County, is the alleged leader of the Elizabeth chapter of the Almighty Latin King and Queen Nation street gang. He was initially charged in April with eight other alleged gang members, including Washington, who allegedly conspired to carry out assaults on behalf of the gang in the state prison system.

They were charged at the time with a brutal attack on an inmate in New Jersey State Prison in Trenton and a planned assault on another inmate in Northern State Prison in Newark that was prevented by the N.J. Department of Corrections.

On Sept. 14, the defendants were charged in four more vicious assaults in Trenton. They were charged along with two other alleged gang members.