ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested after he was found with drugs and two dozen catalytic converters at his residence, police said.

Felix Beltran, 50, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone, possession of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief and possession of burglary tools.

Beltran's arrest stems from a monthlong probe into narcotics distribution, police said Friday in a news release.

Detectives executed a search warrant on a home in the 100 block of North Iowa Avenue, finding Beltran there. Recovered from the home during the search were numerous prescription pills and drug paraphernalia, police said, without naming the types of drugs found.

Police also found 24 catalytic converters for automobiles, as well as tools to remove those parts from cars.

Five converters are tied to unnamed businesses that reported them stolen, police said. Detectives returned those and are working on identifying from where the other devices came, which could lead to additional charges.

Anyone with information that could help police can call 609-347-5858. Anonymous tips can be texted to tip411 (847411), beginning messages with "ACPD."