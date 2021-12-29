 Skip to main content
Atlantic City man arrested with loaded handgun
Atlantic City Police Department

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested on weapons charges, police said Wednesday.

At 4:46 p.m. Tuesday, detectives of the Special Investigations Section arrested Daniele Tuitt in possession of a loaded handgun.

Detective Alberto Valles was conducting surveillance when he observed Tuitt crossing Route 30 near North Carolina Avenue, police said. As Tuitt was walking, Valles saw Tuitt remove a handgun from his waistband and then put it back.

Tuitt was arrested without incident, and the handgun was found to be loaded with hollow-point ammunition in a large capacity magazine.

Tuitt, 23, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession of a large capacity magazine and certain person not to possess a weapon. Tuitt was remanded to Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

