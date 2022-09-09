Atlantic City man arrested with gun

ATLANTIC CITY — A 23-year-old city resident was arrested with a loaded handgun following an incident on Pacific Avenue on Thursday, police said.

Shemar Hendricks was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession of a large-capacity magazine, possession of a ghost gun and endangering the welfare of a child.

Officer Byron Zelaya-Chavez responded to Pennsylvania and Pacific avenues following a 911 call from a male saying he was just involved in a dispute with another male who was in possession of a handgun about 5:35 p.m., police said Friday in a news release.

The caller also indicated the male suspect was in the company of a young juvenile and was last seen walking east on Pacific Avenue with the juvenile, police said.

Zelaya-Chavez found Hendricks walking with the juvenile near New Jersey and Pacific avenues. With assistance from Detective Aaron Jones and Officer Latray Butcher, the officers stopped Hendricks and detained him, police said.

During the investigative detention, Hendricks was found to be in possession of a handgun loaded with hollow-point ammunition and fitted with a high-capacity magazine, police said. Officers also determined the gun lacked a serial number, making it what is commonly known as a "ghost gun."

Hendricks was sent the Atlantic County jail.