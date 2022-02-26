Atlantic City man arrested with drugs, bullets in vehicle

ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested a city man last week after officers found drugs in his vehicle.
At 8:34 p.m. Feb. 19, Officers William Luengas-Gonzalez and Jennifer Sanchez conducted a motor vehicle stop at milepost 62 of the westbound lanes of North Albany Avenue. Officer Jesse Oliver-Logan and his K-9 partner, Gee, arrived shortly after as backup.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, 25-year-old Kevin Anguiano, initially refused to provide officers with his credentials and presented them with a false name. After some sniffing around by Gee, officers searched the vehicle and found drugs, police said in a news release.
Police said Anguiano had in his vehicle 24 grams of suspected crack cocaine; 2.19 pounds of marijuana, which exceeds the legal amount permissible to possess in New Jersey; hollow point bullets; a digital scale and packaging materials used for distributing drugs. He also had an active warrant for his arrest.
Anguiano was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of CDS with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of hollow point bullets, hindering, obstruction and several traffic citations.
He was issued a summons to appear in court but was also sent to the Atlantic County jail on the outstanding warrant.
