 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Atlantic City man arrested in stabbing

  • 0
Atlantic City Police Department

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested after allegedly stabbing somebody several times Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the 2800 block of the Boardwalk at 10:49 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a report that a man had been stabbed, police said in a news release.

Officer Huan Le found a 63-year-old victim bleeding heavily from stab wounds to his torso. Police said witnesses reported seeing the suspect, Ronald Aponte, stab the victim several times before putting the knife into a trashcan and fleeing east along the Boardwalk.

Police obtained a description and the address of Aponte and learned he and the alleged victim were acquaintances.

Officers John Bell and Zion Pitts found Aponte at his address and took him into custody, police said. The victim was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. Police said the victim's stab wounds were life-threatening.

Aponte, 64, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.

Contact Chris Doyle

cdoyle@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Ruins as playground: In Syria, parkour athletes take to war-ravaged city

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News