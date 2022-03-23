Atlantic City man arrested in stabbing

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested after allegedly stabbing somebody several times Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to the 2800 block of the Boardwalk at 10:49 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a report that a man had been stabbed, police said in a news release.
Officer Huan Le found a 63-year-old victim bleeding heavily from stab wounds to his torso. Police said witnesses reported seeing the suspect, Ronald Aponte, stab the victim several times before putting the knife into a trashcan and fleeing east along the Boardwalk.
Police obtained a description and the address of Aponte and learned he and the alleged victim were acquaintances.
Officers John Bell and Zion Pitts found Aponte at his address and took him into custody, police said. The victim was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. Police said the victim's stab wounds were life-threatening.
Aponte, 64, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.
