Atlantic City man arrested in Saturday stabbing

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested Saturday after police say he stabbed another man during a fight.

Karahn Hinson, 47, is charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and certain persons not to possess a weapon.

Police said officers were on duty when they saw the victim, a 23-year-old city man, collapse in the street at Hummock Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard shortly after 5 p.m.

Officers found the victim was stabbed in the chest and bleeding heavily, police said in a news release.

Officers learned the stabbing happened inside a residence in the 1700 block of Logan Avenue.

Additional officers were dispatched to the residence and arrived to find several people inside the home, police said. Using the loudspeaker on his patrol vehicle, Officer Ivaylo Ivanov commanded them to exit the residence.

At the home, Hinson was identified as the suspect and taken into custody, police said. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.

The victim was transported by ambulance to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, and treated for life-threatening injuries, police said.

