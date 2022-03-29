Atlantic City man arrested in Saturday stabbing

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested Saturday after police say he stabbed another man during a fight.
Karahn Hinson, 47, is charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and certain persons not to possess a weapon.
Police said officers were on duty when they saw the victim, a 23-year-old city man, collapse in the street at Hummock Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard shortly after 5 p.m.
Officers found the victim was stabbed in the chest and bleeding heavily, police said in a news release.
ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested after allegedly stabbing someone several times Tuesd…
Officers learned the stabbing happened inside a residence in the 1700 block of Logan Avenue.
Additional officers were dispatched to the residence and arrived to find several people inside the home, police said. Using the loudspeaker on his patrol vehicle, Officer Ivaylo Ivanov commanded them to exit the residence.
At the home, Hinson was identified as the suspect and taken into custody, police said. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.
People are also reading…
The victim was transported by ambulance to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, and treated for life-threatening injuries, police said.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.