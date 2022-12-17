Atlantic City man arrested in November shooting

ATLANTIC CITY — Police have arrested a city man in a November shooting.
Amir Lampkin, 19, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
The charges stem from a shooting that occurred Nov. 12, police said Saturday in a news release.
At 10:48 a.m. that day, officers responded to the 200 block of North Kentucky Avenue for a report of a shooting. They found a 33-year-old city man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported by ambulance to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.
Detectives eventually identified Lampkin as the shooter. On Dec. 7, Detective Eric Evans determined Lampkin's whereabouts, and he in turn was taken into custody by Absecon police, Atlantic City police said.
People are also reading…
Lampkin was sent to the Atlantic County jail.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.