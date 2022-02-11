Atlantic City man arrested in Northfield car burglaries

NORTHFIELD — An Atlantic City man was arrested Thursday and charged in four motor vehicle burglaries, Northfield police said.

About 11:30 a.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to Shore Road and Fairway Avenue for a possible motor vehicle burglary in progress. A resident in the area told police they saw a person wearing a backpack burglarizing their neighbor's vehicle.

Two officers found a man, Kevin Thomas, 27, matching the caller's description. Surveillance footage confirmed Thomas was the suspect, police said in a news release.

Thomas was found to have committed four burglaries in total, police said. The investigation is ongoing as more victims come forward. Thomas is being held at the Atlantic County jail.

Police are asking residents to check their vehicles for missing items. All reported burglaries have so far have been from unlocked cars, police said, a reminder to lock vehicles at all times.

If your vehicle was burglarized, call Detective Michael Bach at 609-641-2832, ext. 119. Northfield police may have unclaimed stolen property, they said.

