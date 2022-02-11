Atlantic City man arrested in Northfield car burglaries

NORTHFIELD — An Atlantic City man was arrested Thursday and charged in four motor vehicle burglaries, Northfield police said.
About 11:30 a.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to Shore Road and Fairway Avenue for a possible motor vehicle burglary in progress. A resident in the area told police they saw a person wearing a backpack burglarizing their neighbor's vehicle.
Two officers found a man, Kevin Thomas, 27, matching the caller's description. Surveillance footage confirmed Thomas was the suspect, police said in a news release.
Thomas was found to have committed four burglaries in total, police said. The investigation is ongoing as more victims come forward. Thomas is being held at the Atlantic County jail.
Police are asking residents to check their vehicles for missing items. All reported burglaries have so far have been from unlocked cars, police said, a reminder to lock vehicles at all times.
If your vehicle was burglarized, call Detective Michael Bach at 609-641-2832, ext. 119. Northfield police may have unclaimed stolen property, they said.
People are also reading…
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.