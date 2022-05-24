Atlantic City man arrested in killing of Pleasantville woman

An Atlantic City man has been charged in Monday’s fatal shooting of a 30-year-old Pleasantville woman.

Lamar Pitts, 36, was arrested Monday evening at the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. He was charged with aggravated manslaughter, unlawful possession of a weapon, certain persons not to have weapons and receiving stolen property.

He will face additional weapons charges stemming from an incident in Pleasantville that happened a week prior to Jazmen Martin-Richardson’s death, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said in a news release.

Pitts is alleged to have shot Martin-Richardson at her home just after midnight Monday. The news release said the two had dated at some point. Medical personnel had tried to save Martin-Richardson but were unable, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement recovered the gun they said was used in the shooting during the course of their investigation and now allege it had been stolen.

Pitts is being held at the Atlantic County jail.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

