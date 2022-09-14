 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Atlantic City man arrested in July shooting

  • 0
Atlantic City Police Department

ATLANTIC CITY — Police on Wednesday arrested a city man wanted in a July shooting.

Officer Latray Butcher was working at Texas and Atlantic avenues when he saw Wesley Briscoe walking east on Atlantic. Butcher recognized Briscoe, 19, as being a suspect in a shooting case and broadcasted Briscoe’s direction to responding units via police radio, police said in a news release.

With assistance from Surveillance Center personnel, Briscoe was tracked to the first block of South Missouri Avenue, where he was stopped by Lt. Kevin Fair, Sgt. Mohammad Kaiser and Officer Marquez Jones and taken into custody, police said.

The charges stem from a shooting that occurred July 9. At 1:02 a.m. that day, officers responded to the Boardwalk at Montpelier Avenue for a report of a man shot. Officers found a 21-year-old city man with gunshot wounds, who was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, police said.

People are also reading…

Briscoe was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Iraq political tension: Fears there could be more violence

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News