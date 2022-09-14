Atlantic City man arrested in July shooting

ATLANTIC CITY — Police on Wednesday arrested a city man wanted in a July shooting.
Officer Latray Butcher was working at Texas and Atlantic avenues when he saw Wesley Briscoe walking east on Atlantic. Butcher recognized Briscoe, 19, as being a suspect in a shooting case and broadcasted Briscoe’s direction to responding units via police radio, police said in a news release.
With assistance from Surveillance Center personnel, Briscoe was tracked to the first block of South Missouri Avenue, where he was stopped by Lt. Kevin Fair, Sgt. Mohammad Kaiser and Officer Marquez Jones and taken into custody, police said.
The charges stem from a shooting that occurred July 9. At 1:02 a.m. that day, officers responded to the Boardwalk at Montpelier Avenue for a report of a man shot. Officers found a 21-year-old city man with gunshot wounds, who was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, police said.
Briscoe was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.
