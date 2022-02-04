Atlantic City man arrested in December shooting

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man has been arrested in a December shooting on Ohio Avenue, police said Friday.
Jeremiah Hurt, 42, was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain person not to possess a weapon and conspiracy.
Officers were called to the 400 block of Ohio Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. Dec. 10 and found a gunshot victim with wounds to their "lower extremities," police said in a news release.
Investigators found Hurt pistol-whipped and shot the victim before robbing them of cash, police said.
The victim was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for injuries police said were not life-threatening.
