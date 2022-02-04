 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City man arrested in December shooting
ATLANTIC CITY — A city man has been arrested in a December shooting on Ohio Avenue, police said Friday.

Jeremiah Hurt, 42, was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain person not to possess a weapon and conspiracy.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Ohio Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. Dec. 10 and found a gunshot victim with wounds to their "lower extremities," police said in a news release.

Investigators found Hurt pistol-whipped and shot the victim before robbing them of cash, police said.

The victim was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for injuries police said were not life-threatening.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

