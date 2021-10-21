Atlantic City man arrested in Brigantine on gun charge

BRIGANTINE — A motor vehicle stop early Monday morning resulted in the arrest of an Atlantic City man, police said Thursday.
Officer Benjamin Stambaugh conducted the stop about 3 a.m. in the 4100 block of Brigantine Boulevard. The driver, Edward Slatton IV, was found to have an active warrant for his arrest, police wrote on Facebook.
Slatton was arrested, and it was discovered he had a loaded handgun concealed on his person, police said. It was later found that Slatton is prohibited from possessing weapons by law.
Slatton was charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and possession of a high-capacity magazine. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail pending a detention hearing.
— John Russo
