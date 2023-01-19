Atlantic City man arrested in 2022 murder

An Atlantic City man was arrested Wednesday in a 2022 murder, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.
Kenneth Creek, 48, was indicted Nov. 29 on charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a handgun without a permit, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and certain persons not to have weapons or ammunition.
Creek was wanted in the August fatal shooting of Jordan Eaddy, 31, of Philadelphia.
A co-defendant, Aaron Callahan, 32, of Atlantic City, also was indicted in the case.
Police found Eaddy wounded from a gunshot at 12:06 a.m. Aug. 25 in the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
U.S. Marshals, the Prosecutor's Office and Atlantic City police worked to find Creek, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.