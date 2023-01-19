 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City man arrested in 2022 murder

  • 0

Brian Walshe arrives at court to face murder charges

An Atlantic City man was arrested Wednesday in a 2022 murder, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Kenneth Creek, 48, was indicted Nov. 29 on charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a handgun without a permit, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and certain persons not to have weapons or ammunition.

Creek was wanted in the August fatal shooting of Jordan Eaddy, 31, of Philadelphia.

A co-defendant, Aaron Callahan, 32, of Atlantic City, also was indicted in the case.

Police found Eaddy wounded from a gunshot at 12:06 a.m. Aug. 25 in the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

U.S. Marshals, the Prosecutor's Office and Atlantic City police worked to find Creek, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Kenneth Creek

Creek

 Provided

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

Tags

