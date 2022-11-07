Atlantic City man arrested for armed robbery in Absecon

ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested a man wanted for an armed robbery while he was walking in the city on Sunday morning.

Douglas DeBerry was seen walking east in the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue at 11:15 a.m. when detective Fariyd Holmes recognized him from a flyer distributed by Absecon authorities, police said on Monday.

Absecon police said they were looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that happen on Oct. 28.

DeBerry was approached by police and tried to run from them before being apprehended. A loaded Glock 23 handgun fell from DeBerry's person and onto the street during attempts to control him, police said.

The handgun was stolen out of Florida and fit with a high-capacity magazine, police said.

DeBerry was released to Absecon police. He is charged with possession of a weapon, possession of a high-capacity magazine, possession of stolen property and obstruction by flight.

Additional information about the incident should be given to city police by calling 609-347-5766 or texting leads to tip411, beginning messages with "ACPD."