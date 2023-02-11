ATLANTIC CITY — A city man who fled police was arrested and charged with several weapons and drug offenses, police said Saturday.
Deshone Dunston, 24, discarded a weapon later identified as a "ghost gun" during the foot pursuit with police. He also was found to be in possession of drugs following his arrest, police said in a news release.
Dunston was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a ghost gun, possession of a weapon during a drug transaction, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of public housing, possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a public school, resisting arrest and obstruction.
At 8:31 p.m. Thursday, Detectives Eric Evans, Alberto Valles and Aaron Jones and Officer Ivaylo Ivanov were patrolling Pennsylvania and Mediterranean avenues when they spotted Dunston and attempted to stop him as part of a criminal investigation.
Dunston fled when he was approached, police said. During the chase, officers saw Dunston discard a handgun. He was apprehended a short distance away.
A search revealed Dunston was also in possession of four wax folds of suspected heroin, and the discarded gun was loaded and did not have a serial number, making it a ghost gun, police said.
Dunston is being held at the Atlantic County jail.
