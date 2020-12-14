Atlantic City man arrested and charged with arson

ATLANTIC CITY — A 21-year-old man who lives here was charged Monday with aggravated arson and criminal mischief after starting a fire in an occupied rooming house, according to police.
At 4:59 p.m. Sunday, the fire department and patrol officers responded to the first block of North Kingston Avenue for a fire, according to Lt. Kevin Fair in a written statement.
Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire on the second floor of the home, Fair said. The occupants of the building were able to escape the home, he said.
Six fire companies were able to bring the fire under control within an hour, Fair said. While on scene, Daniel Grisales-Mejia approached officers and indicated that he lived in the home, Fair said.
Grisales-Mejia was sent to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, to be evaluated, Fair said.
ATLANTIC CITY - A 64-year-old Atlantic City man was arrested for allegedly assaulting and at…
Fire Capt. John Friday and police Det. Matthew Cocuzza initiated an investigation into the fire after speaking with a witness, Fair said. At the completion of the investigation, Grisales-Mejia was criminally charged with setting the fire, Fair said.
Two occupants were relocated with the assistance of the American Red Cross, Fair said.
Grisales-Mejia was sent to the Atlantic County jail, Fair said.
Anyone with additional information can contact the police's criminal investigations section at 609-347-5766. Information can be text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.
Atlantic City Police Department 1990's
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Atlantic City Police Department 1990's
Atlantic City Police Department 1990's
Atlantic City Police Department 1990's
Atlantic City Police Department 1990's
Atlantic City Police Department 1990's
Atlantic City Police Department 1990's
Atlantic City Police Department 1990's
Atlantic City Police Department 1990's
Atlantic City Police Department 1990's
Atlantic City Police Department 1990's
Atlantic City Police Department 1990's
Atlantic City Police Department 1990's
Atlantic City Police Department 1990's
Atlantic City Police Department 1990's
Atlantic City Police Department 1990's
Atlantic City Police Department 1990's
Atlantic City Police Department 1990's
Atlantic City Police Department 1990's
Atlantic City Police Department 1990's
Atlantic City Police Department 1990's
Atlantic City Police Department 1990's
Atlantic City Police Department 1990's
Atlantic City Police Department 1990's
Atlantic City Police Department 1990's
Atlantic City Police Department 1990's
Atlantic City Police Department 1990s
Contact: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.