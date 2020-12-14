Atlantic City man arrested and charged with arson

ATLANTIC CITY — A 21-year-old man who lives here was charged Monday with aggravated arson and criminal mischief after starting a fire in an occupied rooming house, according to police.

At 4:59 p.m. Sunday, the fire department and patrol officers responded to the first block of North Kingston Avenue for a fire, according to Lt. Kevin Fair in a written statement.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire on the second floor of the home, Fair said. The occupants of the building were able to escape the home, he said.

Six fire companies were able to bring the fire under control within an hour, Fair said. While on scene, Daniel Grisales-Mejia approached officers and indicated that he lived in the home, Fair said.

Grisales-Mejia was sent to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, to be evaluated, Fair said.

Fire Capt. John Friday and police Det. Matthew Cocuzza initiated an investigation into the fire after speaking with a witness, Fair said. At the completion of the investigation, Grisales-Mejia was criminally charged with setting the fire, Fair said.

Two occupants were relocated with the assistance of the American Red Cross, Fair said.