Atlantic City man arrested after shooting himself in the finger
Atlantic City man arrested after shooting himself in the finger

 DAVID DANZIS/Staff Writer

ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested a city man Tuesday after he allegedly shot himself in the finger.

At 8:36 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Beach Avenue for a report of a man shot. They found Henry Alvarez, 18, with a gunshot wound to his finger, police said in a news release. Alvarez told the officers he was shot by an unknown individual while walking to the store. He was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.

Detectives found a crime scene inside Alvarez’s home that included a handgun, a spent shell casing and blood. Alvarez was placed in custody at the hospital.

Alvarez was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of hollow-point ammunition and possession of a defaced firearm. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail. 

