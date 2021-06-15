Atlantic City man arrested after shooting himself in the finger

ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested a city man Tuesday after he allegedly shot himself in the finger.
At 8:36 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Beach Avenue for a report of a man shot. They found Henry Alvarez, 18, with a gunshot wound to his finger, police said in a news release. Alvarez told the officers he was shot by an unknown individual while walking to the store. He was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.
Detectives found a crime scene inside Alvarez’s home that included a handgun, a spent shell casing and blood. Alvarez was placed in custody at the hospital.
Alvarez was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of hollow-point ammunition and possession of a defaced firearm. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.