Atlantic City man arrested after search warrant yields drugs, handguns

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man is in jail after police raided a hotel room Tuesday, recovering narcotics, two handguns and thousands in suspected drug-sale money.
Police arrived at an unidentified hotel on Convention Boulevard and found Joaquin DeJesus, 52, their investigation's prime suspect, outside by his car. DeJesus was found carrying 7 grams of suspected cocaine packaged for distribution and $1,505 cash, police said in a news release Thursday.
Police then executed a warrant on the hotel room, finding another loaded handgun, 4.5 grams of suspected cocaine and an additional $6,000.
DeJesus is charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with the intent to distribute CDS, distribution within 500 feet of a public park, certain persons not to possess weapons, possession of a weapon during a CDS distribution offense and money laundering.
He's being held at the Atlantic County jail, police said.
