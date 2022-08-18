Atlantic City man arrested after search warrant yields drugs, gun

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested after police raided a hotel room Tuesday, recovering drugs, a handgun and thousands of dollars in suspected drug-sale money.
Police arrived at a hotel on Convention Boulevard and found Joaquin DeJesus, 52, outside by his car. DeJesus was found carrying 7 grams of suspected cocaine and $1,505 in cash, police said Thursday in a news release.
Officers then executed a warrant on the hotel room, finding a 9mm handgun, 4.5 grams of suspected cocaine and an additional $6,000.
DeJesus is charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, distribution within 500 feet of a public park, certain persons not to possess weapons, possession of a weapon during a drug distribution offense and money laundering.
He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.
