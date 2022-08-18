 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City man arrested after search warrant yields drugs, gun

Atlantic City Police Department

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested after police raided a hotel room Tuesday, recovering drugs, a handgun and thousands of dollars in suspected drug-sale money.

Police arrived at a hotel on Convention Boulevard and found Joaquin DeJesus, 52, outside by his car. DeJesus was found carrying 7 grams of suspected cocaine and $1,505 in cash, police said Thursday in a news release.

Officers then executed a warrant on the hotel room, finding a 9mm handgun, 4.5 grams of suspected cocaine and an additional $6,000.

DeJesus is charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, distribution within 500 feet of a public park, certain persons not to possess weapons, possession of a weapon during a drug distribution offense and money laundering.

He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

