Atlantic City man arrested after Saturday stabbing

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested Saturday after police say he stabbed another man during a fight on Saturday.

Karahn Hinson, 47, is charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and certain persons not to possess a weapon.

Police say officers were on duty when they witnessed the victim, an unidentified 23-year-old city man, collapse in the street at Hummock Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard shortly after 5 p.m.

Officers found the was stabbed in the chest and bleeding heavily, police said.

Officers learned the stabbing happened inside a residence in the 1700 block of Logan Avenue.

Additional patrol units were dispatched to the residence on Logan Avenue and arrived to find several individuals inside the home, police said.

Utilizing the loudspeaker on his patrol vehicle, Officer Ivaylo Ivanov commanded the individuals to exit the residence.

At the home, Hinson was identified as the suspect and taken into custody, police said.

The victim was transported by ambulance to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, and treated for life-threatening injuries, police added.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

