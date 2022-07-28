Atlantic City man arrested after running from officers, police say

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested Thursday after he ran from officers investigating gunshots, police said.

At 12:06 p.m., Sgt. Michael Tracy was in the area of Pennsylvania and Arctic avenues when he heard what he believed to be several gunshots a block away at Pennsylvania and Baltic avenues, police said in a news release. Moments later, a notification from the city's gunshot-audio detection system alerted Tracy to several rounds fired in the area of Pennsylvania and Baltic. Tracy immediately responded.

Detectives Eric Evans, Christian Ivanov and Darrin Lorady were also in the area and responded, police said.

As detectives began to check the area north of Baltic, they saw TajMalik Harris attempt to hide in an alley adjacent to an abandoned church, police said. As the detectives approached Harris, he began to run south, toward Pennsylvania and Baltic. As Harris ran, detectives noticed he was holding an object in his waistband consistent with a pistol.

Tracy, who was now at the intersection, intercepted Harris and attempted to apprehend him. Harris assaulted Tracy, and a brief struggle ensued, police said. With assistance from Evans, Harris was ultimately taken into custody.

Sarkos named acting chief of the Atlantic City Police Department ATLANTIC CITY — James Sarkos has been named acting chief of the Atlantic City Police Departm…

During the struggle, a loaded handgun fell from Harris’ waistband, police said. The .45 caliber semiautomatic handgun, loaded with hollow point bullets, is believed to have been used in the earlier shooting. Evidence of gunfire was located at Pennsylvania and Baltic.

A search of Harris revealed he was in possession of 50 wax folds of suspected heroin and $588 believed to be proceeds of narcotic sales, police said.

As of Thursday night, a shooting victim had not come forward, and there were no reports of property damage.

Harris was previously wanted in an April 4 incident in which detectives found a handgun in a vehicle Harris was driving. The investigation led to a search of the vehicle and charges being filed against Harris.

Harris, 28, was charged Thursday with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of hollow point ammunition, certain persons not to possess firearms, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone, possession of a weapon during a drug distribution offense, two counts of aggravated assault, resisting arrest by force, two counts of obstruction and money laundering.

He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.