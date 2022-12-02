Atlantic City man arrested after police recover gun, drugs

ATLANTIC CITY — A surveillance operation led to the arrest of a city man Wednesday on weapon and drug charges, police said.
Omar Morgan, 25, is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public building, receiving stolen property and being a fugitive from justice.
At 2:37 p.m., detectives were surveilling Tennessee and Atlantic avenues in response to complaints from the public and local business owners concerning illegal narcotics distribution and quality-of-life issues, police said Friday in a news release.
During the operation, detectives watched Morgan engage in a suspected drug transaction. They approached Morgan and found he was holding 3 grams of suspected crack cocaine in his hand and arrested him, police said.
A search following his arrest led to the recovery of a handgun in his waistband that was loaded with hollow-point ammunition and was determined to be stolen from North Carolina, police said. Police also recovered about $300 in cash as suspected proceeds from drug sales. Morgan also was found to be a fugitive from Pennsylvania.
Morgan is being held at the Atlantic County jail.
The investigation was led by Detective Eric Evans with assistance from Detectives Chris Ivanov and Alberto Valles.
