Atlantic City man arrested after chase through construction site
ATLANTIC CITY — A city man on Tuesday was arrested with a gun after attempting to flee officers through a construction site, police said Thursday.

Okese Smith, 25, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, certain person not to possess a weapon, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice and contempt of court.

At 10:24 a.m. Tuesday, Detectives Alberto Valles, Darrin Lorady, Ermindo Marsini and Nicholas Berardis saw Smith in the 1200 block of Caspian Avenue, police said in a news release. Smith had an active warrant for his arrest by the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office.

When the detective attempted to arrest Smith, he ran. He slipped running through a construction site, allowing them to apprehend him. While running, a loaded handgun Smith had in his waistband slipped down into his pant leg, police said.

Smith was taken to the Atlantic County jail.

