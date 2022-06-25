Atlantic City man arrested after barricading himself in his home

ATLANTIC CITY — A wanted city man was arrested Thursday morning after barricading himself inside a residence with an acquaintance, police said.

Omar Butcher, 29, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and charged with obstruction and resisting arrest after it took members of the city's SWAT Team, Crisis Negotiations Team and bomb squad three hours to get Butcher and Claria Barrigher to exit the residence in the 300 block of North Tennessee Avenue, police said Saturday in a news release.

Detectives Darrin Lorady and Eric Evans were conducting an investigation about 8:20 a.m. Thursday at a residence on North Tennessee when they recognized Butcher, who was wanted in a domestic violence incident that occurred May 28, opening the door to a neighboring residence.

Butcher retreated into the house after noticing detectives and refused to open the door, police said.

Lorady made contact with Barrigher via cellphone, and after three hours of negotiating, both Butcher and Barrigher exited and were taken into custody.

Butcher was sent to the Atlantic County jail on his outstanding warrant but was issued a summons pending court on his other charges. Barrigher was issued a summons for obstruction and resisting arrest.

