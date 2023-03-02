HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — An Atlantic City man was charged on Wednesday with multiple offenses after police responded to the Hamilton Mall for a report of a burglary and theft.

Danny Roberts, 33, was arrested and charged with criminal attempted theft, criminal attempted burglary and receiving stolen property, as well as multiple motor vehicle violations, including driving while intoxicated, police said in a news release on Thursday.

Police tracked down Roberts after he fled the mall before officers arrived following a burglary and theft report at about 11:38 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officers learned Roberts left the mall in a silver Kia, which was later found to be reported stolen, police said.

Within a short period, officers were dispatched to an area near Atlantic Avenue and 32nd Street after the car crashed into a utility pole and was left unoccupied. A police dog led officers to Roberts, police said.

Roberts was then taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center for injuries he sustained in the crash.

Police did not say how severe the injuries were or provide an update on his condition on Thursday.