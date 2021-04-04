Atlantic City man arrested after allegedly stabbing two people

ATLANTIC CITY — A man was arrested early Sunday morning after stabbing two individuals and assaulting a police officer and medical personnel, police said.

At 2:17 a.m., patrol officers responded to an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue, Lt. Kevin Fair said in a written statement.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a man, 32, who lives in the resort, running from the building. The man had sustained a stab wound, Fair said. Officers entered the building and were directed to a third-floor hallway where they located a second stabbing victim, a 65-year-old woman, also a city resident, he said.

Both victims sustained nonlife threatening injuries and were transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment, Fair said.

Officer William Luengas-Gonzalez located the suspect, Brian Jackson, 58, who is also known as Abdulwali Abdullah, in the building, Fair said. Jackson kicked Luengas-Gonzalez multiple times as he was being arrested, Fair said.

Jackson was also transported to the medical center where he kicked a member of the medical staff in the chest, Fair said. Jackson was found in possession of cocaine and narcotic paraphernalia, he said.