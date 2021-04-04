Atlantic City man arrested after allegedly stabbing two people

ATLANTIC CITY — A man was arrested early Sunday morning after stabbing two individuals and assaulting a police officer and medical personnel, police said.
At 2:17 a.m., patrol officers responded to an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue, Lt. Kevin Fair said in a written statement.
Upon arrival, officers encountered a man, 32, who lives in the resort, running from the building. The man had sustained a stab wound, Fair said. Officers entered the building and were directed to a third-floor hallway where they located a second stabbing victim, a 65-year-old woman, also a city resident, he said.
Both victims sustained nonlife threatening injuries and were transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment, Fair said.
Officer William Luengas-Gonzalez located the suspect, Brian Jackson, 58, who is also known as Abdulwali Abdullah, in the building, Fair said. Jackson kicked Luengas-Gonzalez multiple times as he was being arrested, Fair said.
Jackson was also transported to the medical center where he kicked a member of the medical staff in the chest, Fair said. Jackson was found in possession of cocaine and narcotic paraphernalia, he said.
An investigation revealed that Jackson began to stab the female victim when the male victim came to her aid, Fair said. A male struck Jackson in the head with a fire extinguisher to stop the attacks, he said.
Brian Jackson, also a city resident, was arrested and charged with: two-counts of aggravated assault: unlawful possession of a weapon; possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, also known as CDS; possession of narcotic paraphernalia; aggravated assault on a police officer; and aggravated assault on medical personnel.
Jackson was under police guard at the medical center while being treated for an unrelated medical condition, Fair said.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the police's criminal investigations section at 609-347-5766. Information can be texted to tip411, 847411. Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.
