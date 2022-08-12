Atlantic City man accused of hiring another to commit murder in 2019

ATLANTIC CITY — A 32-year-old city man is accused of hiring another man to commit a murder that took place about 3½ years ago, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

Khalif Toombs hired Jamie Sewell, of Atlantic City, to murder Lamir King, who was found dead Jan. 1, 2019, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Toombs was charged with conspiring with another to purposely cause death, accomplice to procuring the commission of murder, possession of a weapon without a permit and possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose.

On Jan. 1, 2019, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of North Ohio Avenue where they found King, 21, dead inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Sewell, then 53, was charged in June 2019 with King's murder. His trial is still pending a court date, an official with the Prosecutor's Office said.

Toombs is in custody, and if convicted of hiring another to commit murder, he will face mandatory life in prison.

Atlantic City police and the FBI assisted in the investigation.

Toombs was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison in November 2020 for his role as the leader of a drug trafficking ring. His guilty plea was the result of a federal drug investigation that culminated in the arrests of 21 other people.

Toombs admitted conspiring with the other members to traffic between 3 and 10 kilograms of heroin from Paterson into Atlantic City. From Jan. 1, 2017, to June 21, 2019, the heroin package stamps were linked to 48 deaths and 84 nonfatal overdoses in New Jersey, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said earlier this month.

Toombs was a 2008 Atlantic City High School graduate and former standout on the boys basketball team. He was a second-team Press All-Star for the 2007-08 season. He attended and played basketball for NCAA Division I South Carolina State University from 2010 to 2013.