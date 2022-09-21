Atlantic City man accused of attempted murder at Atlantic County Jail

MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic County Jail inmate is charged with attempted murder after he attacked another inmate last week.
Shakur Aabid, 26, of Atlantic City, was charged in connection with the incident, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a Wednesday news release.
Aabid assaulted the other inmate on Sept. 13, the prosecutor's office said.
The incident is being investigated by the Prosecutor's Office's Major Crimes Unit, along with the county jail.
The Prosecutor's Office did not identify the inmate who was assaulted.
