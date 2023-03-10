MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City man on Friday was found guilty of murdering a former girlfriend during an argument in 2020.

Maximo Santiago, 72, was convicted of murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and certain persons not to possess weapons, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

Santiago's trial lasted for one week, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. He is scheduled to be sentenced April 20, facing life in prison with a mandatory 30 years of parole ineligibility.

Using a rifle, Santiago shot Marketa Thorpe, 32, in her torso Sept. 12, 2020, in the 1500 block of Belfield Avenue in Atlantic City. Santiago and Thorpe had previously been in a relationship and had been affiliated with one another for many years, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Police were called to the scene at 11:24 a.m., finding Thorpe suffering from her wound. She was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where she later died.

Santiago was arrested shortly after police were called. He was indicted on the charges in July 2021.