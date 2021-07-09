Atlantic City lawyer has license reinstated, granted new trial in previous child endangerment conviction

An Atlantic City lawyer has had his law license reinstated and will receive a new trial after an appellate court vacated his previous conviction of endangering the welfare of a child, according to court documents.

The state Supreme Court lifted the temporary ban on Jose David Alcantara's law license in a May 13 ruling. The ban had lasted more than three years.

"I'm very thankful to (the) New Jersey Supreme Court for reinstating my license," Alcantara said Wednesday.

Alcantara, a criminal defense lawyer, also had his 2018 conviction for endangering the welfare of a child vacated after it was ruled he was deprived of a fair trial mainly due to the judge's instruction to the jury.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office did not respond to messages seeking comment.

In the criminal case, prosecutors alleged Alcantara began exhibiting sexual conduct toward his former stepdaughter beginning in 2005, when she was 10, through 2012.

In the appeal, which was decided Oct. 9, the court found Alcantara's indictment was defective, the phrase "sexual conduct" was void for impermissible vagueness and the jury instructions were erroneous.