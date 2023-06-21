ATLANTIC CITY — Two people from New York City are accused of forcing a woman into prostitution, police said Wednesday.
Colin Sherwood and Jamy Mathis, both 44, were arrested Saturday and charged with human trafficking and promoting prostitution.
Officers Corey Treadway and Tahsin Hossain responded to a report of human trafficking at a motel in the 3000 block of Pacific Avenue at 10:09 a.m. Saturday, police said Wednesday in a news release. After talking to someone who reported they believed a woman was being forced into prostitution there, police contacted Sherwood and Mathis, the occupants of the motel room.
After speaking with the victim, police arrested Sherwood and Mathis.
Detectives James Barrett and Alberto Valles found that the victim was assaulted and threatened if she refused to participate. Text messages between Sherwood and Mathis showed their involvement with prostitution, police said.
People are also reading…
They are being held at the Atlantic County jail.
Contact Selena Vazquez:
609-272-7225
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.