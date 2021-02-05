Atlantic City home searched in connection with Capitol riot

The FBI arrested a New Jersey man Friday on charges linked to the U.S. Capitol riot last month, according to the agency’s Twitter account.

The arrest of James Douglas Rahm comes after agents conducted a search at a residence in Atlantic City in connection with the events of Jan. 6, Philadelphia’s WCAU-TV 10 reported Friday.

Authorities descended on a home on Penrose Avenue on Friday morning, WCAU-TV said.

A tax records search shows a man by Rahm’s name owns a home in the 1500 block of Penrose.

Investigators took photos of a garage, while agents brought computer equipment, boxes and other items out of the house, according to reports.

Rahm’s charges had not been listed with the U.S. Attorney’s Office as of 8 p.m. Friday.