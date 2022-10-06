Atlantic City High School teacher had sexual encounter with student at hotel, court records say

MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City High School social studies teacher arrested late last month is accused of having had sexual encounters with a student on and off campus, according to an affidavit of probable cause for his arrest.

Joseph Scalfaro, 47, of Absecon, was arrested in the high school's parking lot on Sept. 30, according to his arrest report. He is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, criminal sexual contact and official misconduct.

School Principal Constance Days-Chapman did not immediately return an emailed request for comment Thursday.

Scalfaro was released from the Atlantic County jail following a detention hearing Wednesday. He is scheduled to appear again in Atlantic County Superior Court on Nov. 14 before Judge Pamela D'Arcy, court clerk Stephanie Whitland said Thursday.

Interviewed by detectives on Sept. 23, the student said Scalfaro interacted with her sexually both on and off school property, according to the affidavit.

While in school, Scalfaro and the student, on multiple occasions, kissed inside a classroom, the affidavit says. The student said the teacher would then exit toward a restroom to sexually touch himself, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

The student also told detectives that Scalfaro and she would kiss in his vehicle, and that they met at an Absecon park for intimate encounters, the affidavit says.

Records obtained from a Quality Inn in Galloway Township back up the student's claim that Scalfaro also checked the pair into the hotel on March 8, the affidavit says.

The student said Scalfaro kissed her, took off her shirt and then sexually touched himself in front of her, the affidavit says.

Detectives also gathered recorded audio between Scalfaro and the student, in which he admits to only sharing physical relations with her and no other students, the affidavit says.