Atlantic City High School teacher accused of improper relationship with ex-student

An Atlantic City High School teacher is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a former student, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

Joseph A. Scalfaro, 47, of Absecon, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, criminal sexual contact and official misconduct, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Scalfaro teaches social studies at the school, according to its staff directory.

School administrators could not be reached for comment Friday.

Scalfaro is said to have engaged with the student inappropriately both on and off campus. He is being held in the Atlantic County jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information can contact the Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7800 or acpo.org.

Breaking News