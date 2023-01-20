Atlantic City High School student charged with sexual assault of another student

ATLANTIC CITY — A high school student is accused of sexually assaulting another student last year, police said Friday.
A 16-year-old was arrested Jan. 13 in Galloway Township and charged with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child. The teen is being held at the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center in Egg Harbor City.
On Jan. 27, 2022, an Atlantic City High School student told school officials they were sexually assaulted by a fellow student who also attends the school, police said in a news release. A school official then immediately notified Atlantic City police.
School Resource Officer Deborah Gilmore conducted the investigation, relying on witness statements and video surveillance to identify the suspect.
Upon the return of forensic analysis of the collected evidence from the investigation, charges were approved by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office on Jan. 12, police said. The suspect was arrested the next day by Atlantic City detectives with the help of the Galloway Township Police Department.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.