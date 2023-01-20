 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City High School student charged with sexual assault of another student

ATLANTIC CITY — A high school student is accused of sexually assaulting another student last year, police said Friday.

A 16-year-old was arrested Jan. 13 in Galloway Township and charged with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child. The teen is being held at the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center in Egg Harbor City.

On Jan. 27, 2022, an Atlantic City High School student told school officials they were sexually assaulted by a fellow student who also attends the school, police said in a news release. A school official then immediately notified Atlantic City police.

School Resource Officer Deborah Gilmore conducted the investigation, relying on witness statements and video surveillance to identify the suspect.

Upon the return of forensic analysis of the collected evidence from the investigation, charges were approved by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office on Jan. 12, police said. The suspect was arrested the next day by Atlantic City detectives with the help of the Galloway Township Police Department.

