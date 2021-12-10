Atlantic City High School has increased police presence due to threat on social media

The Atlantic City Police Department currently has an increased presence at the Atlantic City High School due to a post made on social media.

"This post seems to be impacting other high schools in the South Jersey area," according to a post on the Atlantic City Police Department's social media site. "We are not experiencing any issues at this time."

Earlier Friday, an investigation at Northfield Community School regarding a threat was deemed not credible, police said.

School resumed after police investigated a threat against the school posted on social media, saying that there wasn't a direct threat against the school or any specific school, police said.

There was a large police presence at the school out of caution.

"The safety of our children and staff at the Northfield Community School are of our utmost importance. All incidents/reports at and to our school will be responded to swiftly, and thoroughly investigated for the safety of our community," the Northfield Police Department said in a statement.

