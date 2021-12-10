Atlantic City High School has increased police presence due to threat on social media

The Atlantic City Police Department currently has an increased presence at the Atlantic City High School due to a post made on social media.
"This post seems to be impacting other high schools in the South Jersey area," according to a post on the Atlantic City Police Department's social media site. "We are not experiencing any issues at this time."
Earlier Friday, an investigation at Northfield Community School regarding a threat was deemed not credible, police said.
School resumed after police investigated a threat against the school posted on social media, saying that there wasn't a direct threat against the school or any specific school, police said.
There was a large police presence at the school out of caution.
"The safety of our children and staff at the Northfield Community School are of our utmost importance. All incidents/reports at and to our school will be responded to swiftly, and thoroughly investigated for the safety of our community," the Northfield Police Department said in a statement.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.