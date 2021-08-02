Atlantic City girl shot early Monday morning

ATLANTIC CITY — A 16-year-old city girl arrived Monday at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with a gunshot wound, police said.
Officers responded at 1:35 a.m. Monday to the 1000 block of Brigantine Boulevard for a gunshot alert, Lt. Kevin Fair said in a news release. Responding officers found evidence of gunfire but no victim, Fair said.
The girl's injuries were not life-threatening, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.
