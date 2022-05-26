Atlantic City drug trafficker gets 30 years in prison

An Atlantic County man will spend 30 years in prison on heroin trafficking, firearms and witness tampering charges, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said Thursday.

Sean "Carlito" Figaro, 35, was convicted in July 2019 of heroin distribution, possession of a firearm in furtherance of heroin distribution, witness tampering, conspiracy to commit witness tampering and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Figaro also was sentenced to five years of supervised release, Sellinger said in a news release.

Authorities executed a search warrant on Figaro's Atlantic City hotel room, at the Econo Lodge on Pacific Avenue, on Jan. 10, 2017. They found his cellphone, a safe holding a loaded Jennings .22 caliber pistol, 119 individually packaged bags of heroin and various items used for drug packaging and distribution, including a digital scale, additional bags, razor blades and a straw, Sellinger said.

A judge approved a search warrant for Figaro's phone, which was found to possess text messages soliciting drug sales, some of which included statements saying, "my occupation is drug dealership" and "I'm a dealer, not a pimp, not law, a street hustler," Sellinger said.

To deter a witness from testifying against him, Figaro sent and caused to be sent messages to a potential witness, including labeling the witness as both a “rat” and a “snitch” on Facebook. He then tried persuading the witness not to testify against him by falsely showing affection and promising to love and care for the witness, Sellinger said.

