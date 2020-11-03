Atlantic City drug ring leader and former NCAA basketball player sentenced

CAMDEN — An Atlantic City drug-trafficking leader and former local basketball standout was sentenced Monday to 135 months in prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Khalif Toombs, of Egg Harbor Township, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than one kilogram of heroin, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said in a statement. Toombs' plea was entered as part of a federal drug investigation that culminated in the arrests of 22 people.
Toombs was a 2008 Atlantic City High School graduate who made the second team of The Press high school boys basketball All-Stars for the 2007-08 season. He attended and played basketball for NCAA Division I South Carolina State University from 2010 to 2013.
Thirteen other members of the drug trafficking conspiracy — Wilbert Toombs, Quadir Stanley, Dean Johnson, Khalif Davis, Joseph Aversa, Thomas Randall, Mayda Hernandez, Sarah Taliaferro, James Blackwell, Philip Surace, Nasir Brown, Karon Carey and David Ramirez — also pleaded guilty to their respective roles in the conspiracy, Carpenito said.
Eight other defendants have been indicted for their alleged roles in the conspiracy, Carpenito said.
Toombs, 31, and other members of drug conspiracy were found to have trafficked heroin from Paterson into Atlantic City.
Toombs admitted in court to conspiring with others to traffic between 3 and 10 kilograms of heroin during the period of the investigation and to being a manager and supervisor of the conspiracy, which operated throughout Atlantic County.
An investigation led by the FBI used physical and video surveillance, confidential informants, consensual recordings and two court-authorized wiretaps to uncover the operation, Carpenito said.
The investigation tracked multiple stamps of heroin being distributed by Toombs and others, including, “AK-47,” “Apple,” “Fortnite,” “Rolex,” “Frank Lucas,” “Bentley,” “Pandora” and “9½,” Carpenito said.
Between Jan. 1, 2017, and June 21, 2019, these stamps accounted for 48 deaths and 84 nonfatal overdoses in New Jersey, Carpenito said.
In addition to the prison term, Kugler sentenced Toombs to five years of supervised release.
