ATLANTIC CITY — Four men and one woman were arrested Friday as a result of an investigation into drug distribution operations on Tennessee Avenue, announced the city's police department Tuesday.

City residents Mikye Degraffenreidt and Qashira Cooper, both 24, were arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), possession with intent to distribute, and possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone. Degraffenreidt was charged with additional count of loitering to buy or sell drugs charge.

City resident Louis Murphy, 23, was charged with one count each of possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone, and loitering to buy or sell drugs.

Pleasantville man Ja’mir Holmes, 25, and city resident Cecil Morgan, 34, were charged with possession of CDS and loitering to buy or sell drugs.

On June 23, 2023, Detective Christopher Dodson conducted surveillance in the first block of south Tennessee Avenue targeting individuals that were selling, buying, or possessing narcotics. This operation was in reference to complaints from citizens and local businesses in the area. Besides the five arrest, officers also recovered 48 grams of cocaine, three grams of heroin, and more than three grams of ecstasy.

Degraffenreidt and Murphy were remanded to the Atlantic County jail.

Cooper, Holmes, and Morgan were released with a summons for a future court date.