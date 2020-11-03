 Skip to main content
Atlantic City, Cumberland County receive grants to combat crime
Atlantic City, Cumberland County receive grants to combat crime

Federal Court in Camden

Mitchell H. Cohen Building and U.S. Courthouse in Camden

 Nicholas Huba

NEWARK — Atlantic City and Cumberland County each have received more than $500,000 in grants to combat violent crime, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Monday.

The grants, awarded by the U.S. Department of Justice, are part of more than $458 million in funding to support state, local and tribal law enforcement efforts across the nation, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said in a statement.

“Combating violent crime has been a top priority of our office,” Carpenito said in a statement. “It’s a job that requires resources and cooperation among all levels of law enforcement. We have worked incredibly hard to develop strategies that allow us to combine the efforts of our local, state and federal partners to keep our citizens safe."

Recent data from the FBI and the Bureau of Justice Statistics for last year show a drop in crime and serious victimization for the third year in a row, Carpenito said.

However, a number of cities are experiencing conspicuous countertrends, Carpenito said. Monday’s grants will bolster crime-fighting efforts in those communities and in jurisdictions throughout the United States.

Atlantic City received $699,990 in funds intended to identify strategies to tackle chronic crime.

Cumberland County received $135,000 intended to implement technology and develop strategies to address and prosecute individuals who commit violent crime.

The county also received $499,791 intended to develop youth gang intervention or suppression programs.

