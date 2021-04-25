Atlantic City crime rate dropping, but merchants and residents don't feel safe

ATLANTIC CITY — The rate of violent crime in the resort has declined in the past year, but some merchants and a city official believe petty crimes have only worsened in frequency and severity.
According to the State Police Uniform Crime Report, crime rates in the city have fluctuated for the past five years, although incidents of overall crime have decreased.
The topic of safety in the resort has come back into question in light of recent events, including the death of Mehmood Ansari, a shop owner who died April 1 after getting into an altercation with two juveniles.
In 2020, the number of murders, rapes, robberies and larcenies dropped slightly. Police Lt. Kevin Fair said numbers for nearly all police departments would show decreases in 2020 due to the stay-at-home orders and closures associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Interim Officer-in-Charge James Sarkos believes the drop in crime rates also can be credited to investments made by the Police Department to strengthen its community outreach.
In 2019, the department established the Neighborhood Coordination Officer program to help bring a complete community policing approach to the resort’s six wards and the Tourism District.
The department also recently received a $740,000 grant from the Department of Justice to bring two mental health clinicians on board. That project is still in development, Fair said.
The department also is increasing its roster. On April 7, nine officers were promoted from Class II to full-time members of the department, and 15 more Class II, or part-time, officers were sworn in two days later.
During an April 8 meeting with merchants, law enforcement and elected officials, Sarkos said the department is in the process of hiring 24 additional special law enforcement officers.
“Twenty of that is being paid for by a grant by the (Casino Reinvestment Development Authority),” Sarkos said. “These are things that were in the works, but it’s coming forward right now. ... We’re also going to put out a job opening for anyone who is already a certified special law enforcement officer to fill any vacancies that we have.”
Based on data from the state’s Uniform Crime Reports from 2015 to 2020, the city can claim a number of successes. Total crimes have been dropping in the resort for the past five years, from a high of 3,622 in 2015 to a low of 1,322 last year, a more than 63% reduction. Robberies also decreased in frequency by 68% in that period, while assaults dropped 35%. But murders and rapes have fluctuated year to year, with little overall change in frequency.
Councilman Jesse Kurtz said the decreases in certain crimes can be credited to the “utmost professionalism” of the Police Department but added that among local business owners, a sense of insecurity remains.
“They say there’s a revolving door of crime,” Kurtz said.
During the April 8 meeting between merchants, law enforcement and city, state and federal officials, shop owners expressed frustrations with the limits police and prosecutors have when it comes to juveniles.
“If you can make better laws for the juveniles,” Amer Kashmiri, president of the Atlantic City Merchants Association, said to Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner, “so this way, they (police) can be more strict and there can be more safety for everyone.”
Kurtz said state bail reform legislation, coupled with national and state incidents involving police, have resulted in a hands-off policing model in the resort.
“They (government officials) have overreacted with bail reform,” Kurtz said. “It swung so far the other way, and the culture has prevented the police from taking a more forceful and aggressive stand on so-called petty crime.”
The Bail Reform and Speedy Trial Act, implemented Jan. 1, 2017, was aimed at decreasing jail populations and saving costs for counties by eliminating bail in most criminal cases and using a public safety assessment score that helps a judge determine whether to release or detain a defendant.
If a defendant is detained, the state has 90 days to indict them after being detained, and then another 180 days to bring the case to trial.
Anthony Mack, owner of the McDonald’s on Arkansas Avenue, said the biggest issue he faces is panhandling.
“If it wasn’t for them (police), I don’t think I would still be in business. They’ve been a savior for me,” Mack said. “But you know, you start feeling bad that you have to just call them over and over again … and with bail reform, they (perpetrators) will be right back out on the streets. Someone once threw a brick through the door and it cost me $2,000 to fix. Believe it or not, within a half an hour, he’s standing back in front of my door because they couldn’t hold him.”
Sarkos said bail reform has been good for people who have committed serious offenses, but it doesn’t offer the same relief from those who commit petty crimes.
Additionally, Kurtz believes the approach to dealing with those with addiction or mental health issues has also resulted in a revolving door of incidents.
“There have been some specific policy changes that happened on the state level in respect to mental health and how much the state wants to force someone who needs treatment to get treatment,” Kurtz said.
The pandemic has played a part in what some believe is a rise in aggressive panhandling.
“As far as panhandling and of course with COVID, we’ve seen a lot of social services impacted and shut down,” Sarkos said. “(And) with court being closed, we’re not seeing immediate relief with summonses for panhandling.”
Sarkos said that when officers encounter a panhandler, they try to get them help.
“The first thing we try to do is get them services,” Sarkos said. “And we learned a lot of people have refused those services.”
