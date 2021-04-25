Atlantic City crime rate dropping, but merchants and residents don't feel safe

Anthony Mack, owner of the McDonald’s on Arkansas Avenue, said the biggest issue he faces is panhandling.

“If it wasn’t for them (police), I don’t think I would still be in business. They’ve been a savior for me,” Mack said. “But you know, you start feeling bad that you have to just call them over and over again … and with bail reform, they (perpetrators) will be right back out on the streets. Someone once threw a brick through the door and it cost me $2,000 to fix. Believe it or not, within a half an hour, he’s standing back in front of my door because they couldn’t hold him.”

Sarkos said bail reform has been good for people who have committed serious offenses, but it doesn’t offer the same relief from those who commit petty crimes.

Additionally, Kurtz believes the approach to dealing with those with addiction or mental health issues has also resulted in a revolving door of incidents.

“There have been some specific policy changes that happened on the state level in respect to mental health and how much the state wants to force someone who needs treatment to get treatment,” Kurtz said.

The pandemic has played a part in what some believe is a rise in aggressive panhandling.